Sources: 45 cases of NY COVID-19 variant found in Connecticut

The new variant is second-most prevalent in the state behind the one first seen in the United Kingdom.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sources tell FOX61 at least 45 cases of the New York COVID-19 variant have been discovered in Connecticut.

This makes the New York variant already the second-most prevalent one in the state next to the one first seen in the United Kingdom. There have been 283 cases of that variant recorded in Connecticut.

The news comes just a day after Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer, Josh Geballe said the state had not identified any cases at that point.

Officials are concerned the N.Y. variant may be able to re-infect people who have already had COVID-19 and that the current vaccines may be less effective in fighting it, however there are no definite answers yet.

"I heard in New York it could be up to 50% I don’t think we really know... we’re not really doing as much genetic sequencing as we could," Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday.

FOX61 News has reached to Geballe and Lamont for comment.

Geballe said they were working with Yale University School of Public Health and they estimated that 30-405 of the cases in the state were the B 1.1.7 variant.

