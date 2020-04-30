Old Lyme public beaches closed starting Saturday until further notice

Officials say while the beaches will be closed, their food establishments may be open to sell take-out food to be consumed off premise.

OLD LYME, Conn. — Despite nice weather this weekend, residents in Old Lyme are being told to keep off the sand!

Town officials along with the beach association representatives announced Wednesday that public beaches will be closed starting on Saturday, May 2 until further notice.

"Using history as a guide, we believe that leaving the beaches open would severely compromise our social distancing practices and therefore we must close the beaches in order to protect the health of our residents and the general public," officials said in a release.

Residents can expect to see the electronic signs with the closure message on the principal roads leading to the beach areas this weekend.

Officials say while the beaches will be closed, their food establishments may be open to sell take-out food to be consumed off premise.

There will be limited short-term parking available, but most of the street parking and the Town parking lot will be closed, officials said.

According to a release, White Sand Beach and Hains Park will also be closed.

Officials say activities at private beach associations and beaches owned by private individuals or clubs at this time will not be regulated. However, urge them to ensure social distancing procedures are in place and followed.