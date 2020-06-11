Connecticut begins phase 2.1 rollbacks today

HARTFORD, Conn. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Connecticut, a modified version of phase 2 begins today.
There are now 68 towns that have been issued a COVID-19 'red alert' status due to rises in COVID-19 cases. A town will be considered a red alert risk by having 15 or more positive cases per 100,000 population.
Phase 2.1 began at 12:01 a.m. this morning.
The major changes that will occur under Phase 2.1 include:
- Restaurants will reduce to 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 8 people limited to a table;
- Restaurants and entertainment venues (i.e. bowling allies, movie theaters, arcades, etc.) will be required to close by 9:30 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services, which will be allowed to continue after 9:30 p.m.;
- Personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops, will remain at 75 percent capacity;
- Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoor, 50 people outdoor;
- Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a capacity of 100 people; and
- Religious gatherings will be limited to 50 percent capacity or 100 people maximum.
Employers are reminded to maximize telework to the extent possible, and those over 60 and with chronic conditions are urged to remain home as much as possible.