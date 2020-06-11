Connecticut begins phase 2.1 rollbacks today

The updated restrictions came as Connecticut continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Connecticut, a modified version of phase 2 begins today.

There are now 68 towns that have been issued a COVID-19 'red alert' status due to rises in COVID-19 cases. A town will be considered a red alert risk by having 15 or more positive cases per 100,000 population.

Phase 2.1 began at 12:01 a.m. this morning.

The major changes that will occur under Phase 2.1 include:

Restaurants will reduce to 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 8 people limited to a table;

Restaurants and entertainment venues (i.e. bowling allies, movie theaters, arcades, etc.) will be required to close by 9:30 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services, which will be allowed to continue after 9:30 p.m.;

Personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops, will remain at 75 percent capacity;

Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoor, 50 people outdoor;

Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a capacity of 100 people; and

Religious gatherings will be limited to 50 percent capacity or 100 people maximum.