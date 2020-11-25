Manchester bar and restaurant shut down due to COVID-19 safety violations

City officials suspended operations at the café and restaurant, citing multiple violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — City officials from Manchester served the Hungry Tiger Cafe and restaurant with a notice of violation and have suspended its license to serve food as a result of the business violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The notice cites multiple violations of the restaurant including social distancing protocols, selling alcohol without the sale of food, and allowing customers to not wear facemasks when they are not yet seated.

The Manchester Health Department will conduct a reopening inspection on Wednesday, November 25 at 11 AM. The Hungry Tiger will have to take corrective measures so they may stay open, like appointing a Program Administrator who can implement the rules and only serve guests once everyone is seated. The Manchester Fire Chief says the Hungry Tiger’s liquor license is also in jeopardy of being suspended.

If the restaurant does not comply, the restaurant’s food service license will remain suspended until the Health Department and Fire Marshal’s Office can verify compliance.

Back in April, the Hungry Tiger was issued a summons for violating after several customers inside were allegedly drinking at the bar. At this time in the pandemic, restaurants were only allowed to serve to take out dining.

Read the notice of violation below: