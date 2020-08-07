x
Reports: Ivy League postpones all fall sports due to COVID-19

According to multiple reports, the Ivy League conference plans to not allow any sports to be played until 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Ivy League has voted to postpone all fall sports due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple media reports

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein said the conference plans to not allow any sports to be played until after Jan. 1, 2021. 

The league is the first Division I conference to make such a decision about fall sports. Back in March, the Ivy League was also the first conference to call off its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Every other conference wound up following their lead and eventually the NCAA tournament was scrapped completely. 

The Athletic's Dana O'Neil reported that sources say the league is hopeful it could still decide to move fall sports to spring 2021, including football.

Reports indicate the Ivy League will make the announcement official Wednesday evening. 

Yale quarterback Griffin O'Connor, left, tries to elude Harvard linebacker Cameron Kline (52) while scrambling for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Fenway Park in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

