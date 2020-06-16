Saybrook Point Resort and Marina opening during Phase 2

Phase 2 is scheduled for Connecticut on June 17. The resort has been open on a very limited basis since the COVID-19 pandemic, following state guidelines.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to re-open, hotels will be allowed to book rooms for the summer. Operating at a 50% capacity, with indoor and outdoor facilities open, all while following the social distancing guidelines.

Saybrook Point Resort and Marina has been open on a very limited basis since the COVID-19 pandemic, following state guidelines. Take-out options from the restaurant continued to be available throughout the pandemic and most recently outdoor dining opened during Phase 1.

Staying open has impacted the bottom line of the resort, but Managing Partner Stephen Tagliatela says it was important to stay open for the community.

Now with Phase 2 just a few days away, Saybrook Point Resort and Marina are getting ready for another round of re-opening.

Tagliatela explained "Every room has its own ventilation system that you is unique to that room there’s no exchange that are shared in any shape or form. So if we had two rooms next to each other I don’t think that’s going to be an issue but since we're only going to be at 50% occupancy I think it’s going to be easier for someone to book a room of the room of their choice because we're able to move things around a bit so I think it’s beneficial right now if somebody wants to come."

A few things have changed if you decide to book a stay. Plexiglass has been added to the front desk for check-in.

Facemasks have to be worn inside the hotel but can be taken off as soon as you enter your room, or while your dining. A couple of things may be missing from the room, like the coffeemaker. But that will be available upon request.