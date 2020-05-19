State restaurants, malls ready for the ramp up

Only 20-25 of the over 100 Connecticut Post Mall tenants will reopen Wednesday.

MILFORD, Conn. — Many of the state’s businesses take the first step in what they hope will be a much needed jolt to the economy on Wednesday.





A perfect example: only 20-25 of the over 100 Connecticut Post Mall tenants will reopen Wednesday.

“Everybody in this building is trying to do what’s best for the customer to make them feel like they can come in here and be safe,” said Ken Sterba, General Manager of the Connecticut Post Mall.

Frequent sanitizing as the mantra moving forward.

We have installed touch free hand soap and air dryers in all of our bathrooms,” said Amanda Sirica, spokesperson for Westfarms.

Plexiglass has been installed in the Connecticut Post Mall restrooms.

And it’s what that mall has taken away from their food court - tables and chairs - that is most noticeable.

“Our food court will open up as to go for the near future,” Sterba said.

The railings, on the escalators, are high extreme high touch surfaces. So the Connecticut Post Mall is being sanitized in an interesting way.

“We as a company have decided to invest in UVC technology that sanitizes the handrails, said Sterba. “So every time the handrail completes a loop it’s sanitized by this ultraviolet C light.”

Both Westfarms and Connecticut Post malls are offering options for those, who don’t feel comfortable coming inside.

As for restaurants, they are permitted to expand services beginning Wednesday.

At Artisan, in West Hartford, they have an advantage over many restaurants, that will begin offering outdoor dining, because they’ve always offered it.

“Usually, it’s a little bit more snug and people are kind of next to each other and the tables are not spaced like they are today,” said Bruce Ballet, General Manager of Artisan.

In addition to servers wearing gloves and masks, another difference will be menus, which will be thrown out after one use.

Modern Apizza, in New Haven, which is doing about 70% of the business they did prior to the pandemic, will not be offering outdoor dining.

“It’s just not worth the risk of the contamination, of getting somebody sick” said William Pustari of Modern Apizza. “Take out is a lot easier for us. We do a good business.”