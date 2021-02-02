12 CVS Pharmacies in CT to administer COVID-19 vaccine

CVS will begin to offer vaccines on February 11, booking appointments will become as early as Feb. 9. Some of the locations include Avon, Bristol, and Hamden.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced on Tuesday, 12 of its pharmacies in Connecticut will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 11.

The pharmacy locations administering the vaccine will include Avon, Bristol, Coventry, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hamden, Middletown, North Haven, and Uncasville.

Appointments for the pharmacy locations starting vaccinations on Feb. 11, will become available as early as Feb. 9. CVS says the supply of the vaccine for the limited rollout for Connecticut, will be about 6,800 total doses.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President, and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccines at the CVS Pharmacy locations in the state will be available to people who meet state criteria, which can be viewed here. As of February 2, people who are 75 years and older are eligible for the vaccine. The next group of people will be those 65 years of age to 74.

People must register in advance at CVS's website or through the CVS Pharmacy App. Those without internet access can call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

CVS says the availability of the vaccine in pharmacy locations is part of an initial 11 state rollout. This rollout will include some 335 pharmacy locations across multiple states like New York and California. CVS added vaccines will eventually be made available at CVS Pharmacy locations through the U.S.