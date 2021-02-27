Connecticut continues vaccination campaign

Elected and health officials held a briefing at a Hartford's Dunkin Donuts Park site while Vernon held a mass vaccination clinic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local vaccination efforts to fight COVID-19 continued in Connecticut Saturday.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and other city officials held a press conference at the fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hartford, while the town of Vernon had a mass vaccination clinic.

“Today, the City of Hartford Health and Human Services Department is holding a vaccine clinic for individuals that are age 65 and older and any healthcare workers or first responders who are interested in receiving their vaccine,” said Liany Arroyo, Director of the Health and Human Services Department

The pop-up vaccination clinic at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford will be there every Sat. from 10am -3pm until the end of March.

“I’m proud to say that we now have half a dozen permanent or semi-permanent vaccination sites in our city,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Mayor Bronin visited the clinic Saturday and was joined by city officials and US Senator Chris Murphy to hold a press conference. Murphy said the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill by President Biden presented to congress, passed the House of Representatives Friday night and was pending before the United States Senate.

“Legislation is going to deliver incredibly important resources here to Connecticut, to Connecticut families, to Connecticut businesses and also to sites like this,” said Senator Murphy.

The clinic was also focusing on people age 55 and up who were filling out vaccine interest forms. The cities health department will later call them to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic. Governor Lamont announced earlier this week that people in this age group will be able to make an appointment Monday.

Governor Lamont announced an age-based approach to expanding eligibility for the vaccine earlier this week, instead of other scenarios, which he said were complex and confusing. Officials said 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut occur in people over the age of 55.

The Town of Vernon also hosted its own Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Saturday at the Vernon Senior Center.

“This virus doesn’t recognize zip codes neither do we,” said Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro. “So we’re here to help as many people as we can, not just in Vernon, but in all of our partnering neighboring communities as well.”

Saturday’s clinic was different than others because there are 11 vaccine stations. Seniors arrived for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and returned for their second dose.

The clinic planned to distribute more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. 220 people were expected to receive second doses and about 320 people planned to receive their first dose.

“With the way the supplies are right now, get the vaccines which is first available to you,” said Dr. Daksh Rampal, Priority Urgent Care Medical Director and medical director for the vaccination effort.

The nation awaits a third vaccine against COVID-19, from Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Rampal said the doses are slightly different, but results comparable.

He said they must be careful with seniors and their mobility and observe them a little longer after the vaccine.

“It’s very rewarding,” Dr. Rampal said. “These people have a wealth of knowledge for all of us, so we want to be extra cautious and make sure we treat them right.”

Two Vernon residents were happy to receive their vaccinations.

“I normally don’t like shots but this I probably need,” George Roraback said.

Mary Wheeler said she didn’t feel the shot. “Jean, who gave me my shot is the best,” Wheeler said.

30 people were working Saturday and volunteers helped make it possible.

“The more vaccinations we have available, the more vaccines volunteers we need,” said Marty Sitler, Director of Vernon Parks and Recreation and Clinic Volunteer Coordinator.