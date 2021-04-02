Connecticut retail pharmacies gearing up for COVID vaccine

Next week, if you are part of the eligible crowd, you might be able to get your COVID vaccine in a more familiar setting.

GLASTONBURY, Conn — The COVID-19 vaccine is still in short supply. But ease of access is getting better. The retail pharmacies are starting to play a bigger role administering the vaccine to the general population and it might be a less complicated and more comfortable experience.



Next week, if you are part of the eligible crowd, you might be able to get your COVID vaccine in a more familiar setting. Nine CVS Pharmacies in Connecticut. CVS has chosen Connecticut as one of 11 states for the initial rollout of COVID vaccines. "We have a number of sites that will be going live within the coming week," said Dereck Realejo, the Director of CVS Health for the Hartford market.

So, beginning Tuesday, February 9th you can book online for an appointment to be administered as early as Thursday, February 11th. "Show up about 15 minutes ahead of your appointment and there’s a greeting table where we will walk you through the process as soon as you enter the store," said Realejo.

A limited supply of 6,800 doses a week will be distributed across CVS pharmacies in these 9 communities.

Avon

Bristol

Coventry

Glastonbury

Guilford

Hamden

Middletown

North Haven

Uncasville

"This is going to fluctuate as we progress through the year," remarked Realjo when referring to the vaccine supply.

Since pharmacies are where many people get their annual flu shot, it might be a more familiar setting. Nathan Tinker is the CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association. He said, "Most people visit their pharmacy 12 to 25 times a year, so they know the space and they know the people who work there, and they trust the people who work there and that’s really really important."

CVS offers 3 ways to register. On their website, through their mobile app, or by calling customer service. "So you won’t have to go into the VAMS system which is a little archaic," said Tinker. "They’ll be able to make appointment for both their first and second dose of the vaccine." said Realejo.

CVS and Walgreens are also in charge of administering vaccines to CT’s 570 nursing homes and assisted living facilities where the infections and deaths have plunged. They are expected to wrap that up by mid-February and have even more supply available in their retail locations. For right now, only the Moderna vaccine is available. Tinker said, "The vaccines comes as they come. It’s not going to be an a la carte where you choose your vaccine. It’s what’s available at the time when you are there."



Walgreens has been offering COVID vaccines to the 75 and older population at retail locations in a dozen Connecticut communities. All of the pharmacy locations are in addition to the more than 100 vaccine clinics across the state. The pharmacies are designed to fill a need where vaccine deserts might exist. Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said, "The short-term strategy for that is we are working with CVS and Walgreens to prioritize their retail locations in some of those harder to reach areas particularly Northwestern Connecticut and parts of Eastern and Northeastern Connecticut."