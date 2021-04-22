CT lifts all COVID-19 restrictions May 19 except mask-wearing mandate

On May 19, all restrictions will be lifted, except the indoor mask mandate. The governor made the announcement on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state is lifting all covid-19 restrictions next month -apart from mask-wearing- based on two metrics, the decrease in covid-19 cases and the increase in vaccination rates.

Over the last 24 hours, 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications in Connecticut. While the pandemic clearly is not over just yet, Governor Lamont said residents deserve a new normal--- considering 50% of the state is now fully vaccinated.

“Sixty-four-year-olds they’re up about 76% so really good progress there, and in the younger age group at least you can see we’re making a big increase over the last week,” Lamont said during his Thursday press conference.

Therefore, more than 333,000 COVID-19 cases later---the day to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut will arrive in less than four weeks.

On May 1 outdoor restrictions such as table limits will be lifted, bars will be allowed to serve drinks without food, and the current 11 pm curfew moves to 12 a.m. On May 19, all restrictions will be lifted, except the indoor mask mandate. The governor made the announcement on Monday.

“I'm going to mandate you continue to wear the masks in school through the end of the school year, it gives students teachers, and parents confidence there, and I’ll probably require indoor masking a little bit longer unless you’re vaccinated in crowded public places,” Lamont said.

Some residents we spoke to said they’ll be keeping the mask on inside and outside even come May 19th.

“I honestly don’t believe that we are ready to do that yet but i will be wearing my mask (butt with) even though I'm vaccinated i got one shot, but I don’t feel safe going without my mask,” Hartford resident Wilma Leach said.

While other residents agree it’s the right time to re-open the state fully.

“Especially now a lot of people have the vaccine, so it’ll be good because we need to keep going,” West Hartford resident Telma Pimentel said.

The governor’s emergency powers are set to expire on May 20th and if they do, the state legislature could mandate masking.

