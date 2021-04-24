Nearly 40% of Danbury FCI inmates refusing COVID-19 vaccine

DANBURY, Conn. — Just under 40% of the inmates inside the federal prison complex in Danbury have refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal officials. The U.S. Attorney's office in Connecticut disclosed the latest vaccination numbers in a court filing Friday as part of a class-action lawsuit over an alleged failure to protect prisoners from the coronavirus inside the institution.
There are currently 756 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Danbury, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website. Prosecutors said that since the prison first began offering the vaccine to inmates in January, 296 have refused to take the vaccine.