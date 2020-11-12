Judge orders release of 17 virus-vulnerable federal inmates

Federal Judge Michael Shea in Hartford issued the order Thursday night as part of a lawsuit by inmates at the Danbury federal prison.

HARTFORD, Conn — A judge has ordered the release of 17 inmates from a federal prison in Connecticut by Saturday, saying government officials have been too slow in moving medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement to protect them from the coronavirus.

