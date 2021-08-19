New Haven Yale Health begins to schedule 3rd COVID-19 booster shots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Recently the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that people who are immunocompromised. On Thursday, Yale-New Haven Health announced that residents who are listed as immunocompromised can no begin to schedule their third shot.
According to the CDC, people are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
The third shot recommendation does not include those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The CDC said immunocompromised patients should get another vaccine shot about four weeks since their second shot. The vaccine should be the same vaccine they received from their previous doses.
Patients can schedule their appointment now for a third dose on Yale-New Haven Health's website.
All Yale-New Haven Health administered vaccines will be scheduled at the below Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Offices:
- 4A Devine Street, North Haven
- 112 Quarry Road, Trumbull
- 1152 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield
- 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich
- 500 Elm Street, West Haven
- 194 Howard Street, New London
Yale-New Haven Health officials say the hours are being expanded at the locations to accommodate vaccinations.
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.