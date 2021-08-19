New Haven Yale Health begins to schedule 3rd COVID-19 booster shots

The third shot recommendation does not include those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Recently the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that people who are immunocompromised. On Thursday, Yale-New Haven Health announced that residents who are listed as immunocompromised can no begin to schedule their third shot.

According to the CDC, people are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The third shot recommendation does not include those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC said immunocompromised patients should get another vaccine shot about four weeks since their second shot. The vaccine should be the same vaccine they received from their previous doses.

Patients can schedule their appointment now for a third dose on Yale-New Haven Health's website.

All Yale-New Haven Health administered vaccines will be scheduled at the below Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Offices:

4A Devine Street, North Haven

112 Quarry Road, Trumbull

1152 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield

500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

500 Elm Street, West Haven

194 Howard Street, New London

Yale-New Haven Health officials say the hours are being expanded at the locations to accommodate vaccinations.

