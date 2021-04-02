Police called to Waterford CVS after NY state senior citizens show up looking for vaccines

The group was eventually turned away

WATERFORD, Conn. — Waterford Police were called to a Waterford CVS after a group of New York state senior citizens showed up looking for vaccinations.

Lt. Nicole Vanoverloop a group of people over 75 years old New York residents showed up at the CVS in Waterford around 2pm Thursday.

They told police they signed on to CVS's website which allowed them to make an appointments at the CVS is located on 106 Boston Post Road in Waterford

Vanoverloop said they showed up and weren't allowed to get vaccinated.

Representatives of the Department of Public Health was also on the scene and made some calls to assist the seniors.

Police said the group was upset, but didn't cause any problems.