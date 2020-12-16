Up to 5 Connecticut nursing homes may get vaccine by Friday

HARTFORD, Conn — Up to five nursing homes could begin vaccinating staff and residents sooner than the state’s planned Dec. 21 rollout for long-term care facilities.

Max Reiss, Gov. Ned Lamont’s communications director, confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Connecticut officials are currently in the process of working with long-term care facilities across the state, trying to identify which ones can be ready for vaccinations as soon as Friday.