Vaccine efforts continue with Pfizer, Moderna shots with Johnson & Johnson use on pause

Authorities are investigating six reports, out of 6.8 million doses administered, of rare and severe blood clots in women ages 18 to 48 who got the J&J vaccine.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Vaccination efforts continued Wednesday at clinics across Connecticut, even with the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still on pause.

Authorities continue to investigate six reports, out of 6.8 million doses administered, of rare and severe blood clots in women ages 18 to 48 who got the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot.

“It is a good thing that with such a small percentage they're being cautious that does make me feel a lot better about it being 100% you know,” said Jamel Hamilton of Hartford.

“You know I was nervous with COVID, I was nervous with the vaccine, but at the end of the day I’d rather be able to spend time with my family,” said Darniel Mojica of Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont and health experts sent out a clear message regarding the investigation and extreme rarity of the blood clotting issues, none of which have been reported in Connecticut.

“This is a one in a million occurrence,” Lamont said.

“From a science community, this is what we promised the general public. That we will keep a close eye on all these vaccines and if something comes up, we will be very clear with it,” said Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare.

Despite the pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine use, clinics across the state are not slowing down their efforts to get shots into arms.

Providers are now either using Pfizer or Moderna, and that includes the walk-up, pop-up clinics in cities like Hartford and New Haven that were using Johnson & Johnson.

“Good news is we are going to get extra doses next week of Pfizer and Moderna,” the governor said.

“We’re going to have to work hard and have conversations with Griffin about how we’re going to make sure the individuals that got vaccinated a month later get their second vaccine,” said Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven.

In the Capital City, Hartford HealthCare is expanding its hours at the Convention Center mega site on specific days over the next two weeks to be more accessible to working families.

The extended hours are:

Wednesday, April 14, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Connecticut Convention Center is located at 20 Commerce St. Vaccines are given by appointment only.

To make an appointment, go to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.