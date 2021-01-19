x
Vaccine mix-up leads some teachers to sign up early

Credit: AP
A vile of te Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared on opening day of the Connecticut's largest COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Through Clinic Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. The former Pratt & Whitney Runway has been converted into a ten-lane, drive-through COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being administered by Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC). Vaccinations are by appointment only to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and 1b through Connecticut's 211 system or the CDC's Vaccine Administration Management System. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hundreds of Connecticut schoolteachers were able to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments before they were actually eligible, due to confusion over the rollout rules. 

State Health Department spokesperson Maura Fitzgerald tells The Hartford Courant in a story published Monday that the issue arose after some school districts mistakenly put their entire staff rosters into a registration system when the state actually had asked only for lists of school nurses. 

The nurses were eligible for vaccination as health care providers. 

Teachers in those districts got automated emails confirming their registrations. That enabled them to make appointments to get the shots, and an unknown number did so. 

