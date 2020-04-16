Walmart responds to your concerns about a Newington store denying access

Walmart says this was a misinterpretation of the guidelines set by the state of Connecticut.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — FOX61 was the first to tell the stories of two single mothers who were turned away at a Newington Walmart for trying to shop with their children. More of you are expressed similar encounters at the same store. Walmart says this was a misinterpretation of the guidelines set by the state of Connecticut.

"They just kept telling me it’s a law and I was just like it’s not a law. It’s a recommendation," said Natasha Alicea.

A recommendation that may have been confused as a mandate prompted another Walmart in Southington to keep Alicea and her boyfriend out of the store.

"I was trying to explain to her that I need him with me and that’s when my anxiety started to go up a little bit," said Alicea.

Alicea struggles with high-anxiety. Being out in public alone could spark that anxiety causing a stressful situation. She was one of many who emailed FOX61 to tell us about their run-ins with Walmart. Particularly the one on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.

Walmart tells FOX61 that they have reached out to the store and clarified the state guidance for family shoppers. They wanted to apologize to those affected and say it won’t happen again.

The confusion over the recommendation may have begun back on April 1st. The Governor had just mandated stores do not exceed 50% capacity and then he said, "We stipulate very carefully that no more than one family member should go in there to do the shopping."

This statement is elaborated on two days later in the states “Essential Safe Store Rules”. The mix of mandates and recommended practices mentions families should shop alone "whenever possible".

"People that know me know that I’m not out there to cause negativity and cause trouble," said Stephanie Tsui.

Tsui was the first to tell FOX61 about her encounter at Walmart. Her story led to an outpouring of responses from friends, other single mothers and people she never expected.

"Even parents that are married whose husband works. The mom says I’m home with four kids. When my kids were younger if that happen to me, I don’t know what I would do," said Tsui.



Tsui says she isn’t mad at the Newington location or ever expected for this to happen. She just wanted to help the community and advocate for other single mothers.

"In hindsight, I could’ve gone in 10 different directions and notifying people or talking to people," said Tsui. "But, this is what I had the time."