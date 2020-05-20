You Ask. We Answer: Virus in pools; Emissions testing; Church openings

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Terri asked, “Can COVID 19 be transmitted in a pool?”

Answer:

According to the CDC, there’s no evidence the virus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. The CDC says the chlorine and bromine used to disinfect these areas should inactivate the virus in the water. That being said, the CDC says while there is community spread of COVID-19, you should still follow your state and local guidelines and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

Question:

Mahin wrote to us asking about emissions testing, saying, “As a member of the vulnerable elderly population, I'm requesting that Governor Lamont would please sign an executive order to waive requirement for emission testing for elderly people during current situation so that elderly could renew their vehicles' registrations on line, without having to risk their lives.”

Answer:

Last week, the DMV Commissioner signed an order that extends the deadlines for emissions testing and registration renewals. A person with credentials that expire between March 10 and June 30, 2020 now has 180 days past the due date to get the credential renewed. You also are able to renew your registration online, by visiting the DMV’s website: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV/Online-Services/Vehicle-Services/Renew-Registration

Question:

Amy wrote to us asking, “Can you PLEASE try to clear up any news on church openings? There is practically no discussion about it and when we go to review the link from ct.gov it states that 50 and fewer can congregate.”

Answer: