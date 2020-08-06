You Ask. We Answer. | Reopening DMV, Campgrounds, Senior Centers

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

JoAnn wrote, “When will residents be able to enjoy camping again?"

Answer:

The Governor announced new state camping information over the weekend. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted on its website that campgrounds will start a phased opening on July 1 for campers who have RVs with functioning bathrooms and water systems. It anticipates campgrounds will open for all campers on July 8. If you had a reservation before those dates, it will be canceled and you’ll be refunded. If your reservation begins prior to those dates and ends after, you’ll be contacted by Reserve America. The DEEP campsite reservation system will reopen June 20 to make reservations going forward. Just know, there will be limited capacity.

Question:

John wrote, “My wife would like to know if there are any plans by the Governor to open Senior Centers in the state?”

Answer:

This answer took some digging to see what phase senior centers fall in when it comes to reopening Connecticut. FOX61 reached out to Rob Blanchard in the Governor’s office. He said senior centers will tentatively fall in phase 3, which would mean sometime in mid to late July. The State is still going over guidelines to figure out how to safely reopen senior centers.

Question:

Tom wrote, “Should Connecticut residents over age 65, or at health risk, continue to stay indoors during Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the reopening process?”

Answer:

Governor Lamont has continuously said at his media briefings that those over 65 or who have a health risk should continue to stay in even as the State reopens. As Connecticut continues to watch total number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the Governor may have additional guidance to give.

Question:

Francisco asked, “When is the DMV going to reopen?”

Answer:

FOX61 spoke with Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera and right now, the DMV is still working on a plan to reopen.

"Right now, we have two branches that are open and that is for CDL testing and also for driver knowledge testing for a new license, and that’s in Cheshire and Wethersfield, and it’s by appointment only. But what we are looking at is a strategic plan to reopen in regards to making sure we are adhering to all the COVID-19 issues: social distancing, making sure that when people are in that they have their masks, that when they do come in, Amanda, that their temperatures are being taken by a CNA, a certified nursing assistant, or an LPN, and making sure that everybody, that the safety of every customer and employee is taken into consideration before we start to open up all our branches."