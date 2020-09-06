You Ask. We Answer. | Reopening social clubs, race tracks, elderly people with underlying medical issues

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:
“Phase two says that social clubs can reopen on June [17] and bars can reopen at least four weeks after. If the social club is a bar, what would be the correct date to reopen?”
Answer:
In the State’s reopening guidelines, it says “Social Clubs to follow all rules applicable to their operation (e.g. Restaurant, Pool).” So, if your social club has a restaurant, the social club can reopen its indoor dining in Phase 2. If your social club only has a bar, then it would fall in the Phase 3 category. Indoor event spaces also fall into that Phase 3 category, which should reopen sometime in July.
Question:
Terry asked, “When will the four CT race tracks be able to reopen?”
Answer:
FOX61 went to each of the race tracks websites and found two of the facilities are open with strict guidelines. Lime Rock Park is open for private events only and is following strict safety protocols. No guests or spectators are allowed at the track as of now. Stafford Speedway announced a gradual return to business, and as of May 20, private practices were resumed, again with strict protocols. It does not appear that public races have resumed.
Question:
Elizabeth wrote, “I want to know why Governor Lamont wants elderly people with underlying medical issues to stay home through Phase 2 & 3? I am already going stir crazy and should be allowed to go out and do different things.”
Answer:
In the State’s reopening guidelines, it says “Those in high-risk groups and over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.” The Governor has said the State is going by public health recommendations and data to issue these guidelines. The CDC says people over the age of 65 are at greater risk for a more severe case of COVID-19. On its website, it has suggestions for that age group like how to run essential errands safely and what you can do to protect yourself. Ultimately, it will be up to you to make the best decision for yourself. For more information from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19-guidance.html