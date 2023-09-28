ECHN hospitals face financial challenges after cyber attack and pending sale by Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health acquired the three hospitals one year ago and until the sale is finalized, the financial crisis may not improve.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three hospitals part of the Eastern Connecticut Health Network have faced major financial issues.

Their pending acquisition by Yale New Haven Health and last month's cyberattack has only worsened the crisis.

More than a year ago, Yale New Haven Health acquired the three hospitals - Manchester Memorial, Rockville General, and Waterbury Hospitals. The acquisition would put an end to the ongoing financial crisis, but the state has yet to approve the sale.

Sen. Saud Anwar who is a physician at Manchester Memorial Hospital has seen these challenges upfront.

"The state government has given them money for the Medicaid patients they have been seeing, so Medicare has advanced the money, but that’s not enough to be able to keep them in a healthy mode right now," said Sen. Anwar.

On top of the existing challenges, all three hospitals were hit with the cyberattack last month which knocked down all of their medical records. It affected their ability to bill for inpatient and outpatient services which resulted in additional loss of money.

Sen. Anwar believed an updated system would prevent this from happening again, but there is another roadblock.

"The challenge we have is that if you try to fix an old system and put all the resources into fixing an old system, it would become irrelevant as soon as this transaction moves forward," added Sen. Anward.

Robert Hutchinson, a spokesperson with YNHHS issued a statement:

“We have mounting concerns about the viability of our transaction with Prospect Medical Holdings to acquire substantially all the assets of Waterbury and ECHN hospitals. Our concerns include the deteriorating condition of the Waterbury and ECHN hospitals, particularly in light of the cyber-attack last month, and the State Office of Health Strategy process to review the CON application that we filed last November.

To salvage the acquisition of these community hospitals, we have proposed a multi-party recovery plan. We are engaged in conversations with Prospect about the plan, and we stand ready to engage with the state. We believe that every day that passes without a path forward puts the transaction more at risk.”

Lawmakers are now worried about the direct impact this will have on employees and patients.

"I’d heard they were behind electricity bills. I had heard many of the vendors whether they were the chemicals they use for lab testing; they were behind in some of those things as well," added Sen. Anwar.

FOX61 reached out to ECHN who has asked the state for support before it is too late. They stated:

"During the conversation with the governor and members of the legislature, we spoke about some of the challenges facing Prospect Connecticut hospitals particularly following the recent cyberattack. We asked for their support. We hope the state approves the change of ownership application as soon as possible and without onerous conditions. We believe it is critical to sustain local access to healthcare and to preserve jobs in the local community. ECHN’s priority is to provide compassionate, high-quality healthcare to our patients and our community."

Essentially, the three hospitals will not see financial relief until the sale is finalized. Lawmakers hoped this would happen within the next month.

