Local mother reacts to FDA approving Narcan being sold over the counter

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, also known as Naloxone, to be sold over the counter without a prescription.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Fentanyl has continued to be the leading killer in most overdose deaths.

"He would've been 28. We lost him at 22," said Christine Gagnon of Plantsville.

At 22 years old, Michael Gagnon, a star athlete on his football team died from Fentanyl in 2017. It was his mother, Christine Gagnon who found him unconscious.

"I did administer Narcan and unfortunately, it was too late," added Gagnon.

While it was too late to save her son's life, it is never too late to prevent death.

The FDA announced it could hit store shelves by late this summer.

"It essentially works by replacing and blocking the opioid receptors that are in the brain so that way the opioid is no longer there," said Tom Ouellete, manager at Hancock Pharmacy of New Haven.

The concern pharmacists now share is affordability.

"Narcan alone right now through the pharmacy without insurance can run anywhere from $120 to $180," added Ouellete.

Gagnon applauded the decision and said it should have happened a long time ago.

"Some people who don’t want to go to a harm reduction facility or go through their doctor, they’ll be able to do that discreetly," added Gagnon.

However, what should be discreet could be indiscreet.

Those purchasing Narcan may fear the negative connotation that comes with it.

"People will kind of see it and recognize it. It’s not … it shouldn’t be stigmatized. It’s a condition that people have," added Ouellete.

A condition that is simply known as addiction. It was something Michael Gagnon tried to fight but lost his battle to.

"It’s just another tool in a toolbox but we need a lot of tools. Fentanyl is just increasing," added Gagnon.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

