Suspected food poisoning at CCSU determined to be viral stomach bug

The university said Friday that health officials determined norovirus was to blame, not any food that was served.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — City and state health officials have confirmed the cause of gastrointestinal symptoms that affected a group of Central Connecticut State University students on Sept. 27 was in fact a virus, and not food poisoning.

The New Britain City Health Department, the state Department of Public Health, and the State Laboratory investigated and confirmed through laboratory tests that norovirus and not a unique food source caused the illness. The outbreak was limited in scope, and less than 10 people tested positive.

The reports caused the university to close Hilltop Café, a satellite dining hall, as a precaution. Other dining facilities remained open. Investigators at the time were unable to isolate a unique food source as the cause of the illness. On Friday, Sept. 29, the city health department cleared Hilltop Café to reopen and resume normal business hours.

University staff increased the cleaning of high-touch areas around campus and limited access to areas like vending machines and kiosks in dining areas until a source was found. Reports of new cases of the illness dwindled shortly after the protocols were put into place. The extra cleaning will continue as a precaution.

Consulting doctors have not reported any new cases since September 29. Students who reported gastrointestinal illness have recovered and none were admitted to the hospital. Central will continue to monitor the situation.

The CDC says that norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus, which spreads easily.

The New Britain Health Department has advised Central’s food service provider on proper cleaning procedures for norovirus and will continue to investigate and coordinate with officials at Central and the Connecticut Department of Public Health as needed.

The coordinated efforts of the City of New Britain Health Department, Connecticut Department of Public Health, the State Laboratory, and Central were fundamental to containing the spread of the virus.

Health officials continue to recommend measures to avoid contracting norovirus or spreading the virus. They advised students and staff, including food service staff, to practice frequent handwashing with soap and water and to avoid preparing food if they begin to experience gastrointestinal symptoms. Typical symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, low grade fever. Those who experience symptoms are advised to seek medical attention if the symptoms become severe.

