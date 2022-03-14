Wallingford nursing home ordered to transfer residents after several health violations

Health officials conducted a complaint investigation survey at the Quinnipiac Valley Center on Feb. 10 and they found several violations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nursing home in Wallingford has been ordered to transfer nearly 100 residents out of its facility due to several health and safety issues health officials said have not yet been corrected.

The state Department of Public Health (DPH) commissioner on Monday ordered Quinnipiac Valley Center (QVC) in Wallingford to transfer 94 residents from the 180-bed facility.

DPH is working with the Office of the Attorney General, the state's Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, and an assigned temporary manager to get the residents transferred safely.

DPH sent in a temporary manager, who also reported several violations. The department found seven instances of violations, including a systemic problem with medication errors and unproperly trained staff.

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully. Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “We have given QVC ample time to correct the issues and DPH staff have been monitoring the facility almost daily. We no longer have confidence that the facility can keep its residents safe. Moving people from their homes on short notice is a serious action that we do not take lightly. But we are convinced that this order is necessary to ensure the safety of all the residents there.”

If the QVC does not comply with transferring its residents and correcting its violations, they run the risk of the facility's license being suspended or revoked, according to DPH.

