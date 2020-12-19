Warming Centers open amidst frigid temperatures; Outreach organizations ask for donations

A Hartford Police Officer says there needs to be more awareness for those in need.

VERNON, Conn — As temperatures drop many shelters in the Hartford and surrounding areas are opening warming centers, but one shelter in Vernon says more may be needed to help.

Holiday cheer could be heard as it was seen filling the family room at Cornerstone.

The family services center has been providing for those in need while sheltering them from the frigid cold as the state is set to single digits.

“The idea is to get them safe and warm and once they understand that there are people to help them... they’ll let us help them,” said Bryan Flint.

Flint says suburban centers like his help care for those not in major cities like Hartford.

With the COVID-pandemic, Cornerstone has had to adjust its practices for safety.

Flint said, “We’re able to get some money through the COVID-funds to have dividers like office cubicles so people are closer to each other, but they are completely separated by walls. No one at Cornerstone has come down with COVID and even in the whole shelter system very few people have come down with it.”

Moving towards the capital city, neighbors are helping neighbors at Colt Park.

Clothes are being lined up near snowmen to warm those to get through the night. Jasmin Sanchez said, “The first round we put out about 4 coats and today I came and there was only one from two days ago...someone has been picking them up and I hope to drive by again and their all gone.”

Neighbors at Colt Park aren’t the only ones chipping in.

Hartford police are also providing for those who may not want to make it to the city’s official warming center at the Milner school.

Ofc. Jim Barrett said, “A lot of these guys for the most part are afraid to go to the warming center because of the social anxiety.”

Officer Barrett oversees homeless outreach for the Hartford Police Department and says there needs to be more awareness for those in need.

With the pandemic and now a frigid winter season a bit of hope goes a long way.

Ofc. Barrett said, “They’re pretty much alone because they can’t really trust anybody out here because it’s survival mode out here.”

Donations are always being accepted for every shelter, but Barrett says he’ll continue to care for the vulnerable.

“It’s not just me, it’s many other law enforcement officers out here day in and day out behind the scenes. We have many officers out here doing and ignoring what the social media is saying you know against them still going their job,” said Officer Barrett.

Cities services will continue throughout the winter season for those who may be in need.

If you do want to help reach out got the Hartford Police Department for their Homeless Outreach officer.

For providing donations at Colt Park, Jasmin Sanchez you can reach her on her Facebook page of the Facebook group called Hartford Dwellers.

If you would like to donate to Cornerstone in Vernon you can visit them on their website here.