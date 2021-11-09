Community gathers for Windsor 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Lanterns inscribed with the names of the victims lined the town green and illuminated the pathway at night.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The community came together in Windsor to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks for the town’s Walk of Light remembrance ceremony.



Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks 20 years ago, including 161 from Connecticut. Five of the victims had ties to Windsor including Maureen Donegan’s brother Bill Kelly Jr.



“He happened to be at a conference that day on the top floor of the first tower,” she said.



Kelly, a 30-year-old, was living in New York and working for Bloomberg Tradebook. He lost his life at the World Trade Center that day, but his family keeps his memory alive through an annual golf tournament and scholarship in his name at the University of Scranton.



“His scholarship is for young individuals who display a generosity of spirit and that’s what we hope people remember about him,” Donegan said.



Ceremonies, like this one in Windsor, are held honor the loved ones who never returned home and the first responders who sacrificed their lives as well as to ensure people never forget.



“We owe a great debt of gratitude for these people,” Greg Brooks from Newington said.



The town of Windsor holds the event every 5 years to keep the memory alive.

