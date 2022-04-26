$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

There were 14,026 winning tickets sold across Connecticut with the latest drawing.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While there was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut will still win big.

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls with the Powerball, and with the Power Play at 2x, that prize is $100,000.

The numbers for Monday's drawing were 12-18-20-39-61 with the Powerball being 10.

There were 14,026 winning tickets sold across Connecticut.

If there had been a jackpot winner for Monday's Powerball drawing, the prize would have been around $421 million, which would come out to $252.1 million in cash.

A ticket in Texas got five white numbers correct, making it a $1 million winner. A $2 million ticket was sold in North Carolina for getting the five white numbers plus Power Play.

The jackpot will now grow to at least $454 million with an estimated cash payout of $271.9 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday.

