$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While there was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut will still win big.
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls with the Powerball, and with the Power Play at 2x, that prize is $100,000.
The numbers for Monday's drawing were 12-18-20-39-61 with the Powerball being 10.
There were 14,026 winning tickets sold across Connecticut.
EXCLUSIVE: Lottery winner has advice for Powerball jackpot multi-millionaire: 'Disappear off the planet'
If there had been a jackpot winner for Monday's Powerball drawing, the prize would have been around $421 million, which would come out to $252.1 million in cash.
A ticket in Texas got five white numbers correct, making it a $1 million winner. A $2 million ticket was sold in North Carolina for getting the five white numbers plus Power Play.
The jackpot will now grow to at least $454 million with an estimated cash payout of $271.9 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.