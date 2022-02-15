EXCLUSIVE: Lottery winner has advice for Powerball jackpot multi-millionaire: 'Disappear off the planet'

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize or the jackpot is forefeited back to the states

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A life-changing Powerball ticket was sold in Cheshire this week. And now, a local lottery winner is offering advice on how to handle claiming the prize.

We don’t yet know who the winner is, but they are on a 180-day clock to claim the prize or forfeit the jackpot.

Lottery officials told FOX61 the town that the person is from will be public information but the person can technically remain anonymous if they claim the prize under the name or their trust.

Whoever it was walked through the doors of the 1-Stop Convenience store in Cheshire on Valentine's Day and matched all five numbers and the Powerball for a cool $185 million.

“At first I thought it was one of those calls and it wasn’t true,” said Masood Sadiq, the owner of the store.

Chris Wujek of Windsor knows that feeling of disbelief. He won a $1 million jackpot during a CT Lottery scratch off game just before Christmas. His advice? “With that kind of money? Disappear off the planet,” joked Wujek. “I had people coming out of the woodwork. It’s almost to a point where I think it could be dangerous. People get jealous,” he explained.

EXCLUSIVE: Coming up @FOX61News at 5PM. As we search for CT's newly-minted mystery millionaire...we talk to someone who knows that feeling! Spoiler alert, 🚨 it's a good feeling...but also a nervous one.💵 pic.twitter.com/A5tjysrby1 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) February 15, 2022

A limo driver by trade, Chris loves to drive. Hence his splurge purchase was a Corvette. But Wujek says he also paid off all his debt.

“That was the greatest feeling to be able to write those checks out and be totally debt free,” he said.



Chris told FOX61 it’s important people resist the urge to shout their win from the rooftops.

“Get a lawyer. Get some advice from someone you trust,” he said. It’s also important to find someone to help you navigate the tax hurdles that "Uncle Sam" throws your way.

“Someone sees in the paper that you won a million dollar scratch ticket. They say, oh, you're a millionaire! No, far from it. I’m maybe a half millionaire,” said Wujek.

The announcement of the jackpot win also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the CT Lottery. Over their history, they’ve returned $11-billion back to the state’s coffers.

The store gets $100,000 just for selling the ticket.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

