2 alarm fire at McQueeney Towers in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire broke out on the 10th floor of an apartment building on Orange Street in New Haven. The building owned by New Haven Housing Authority.

New Haven Fire Department responded to the 2 alarm fire at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the fire was contained to an office space on the 10th floor of McQueeney Towers. The floor was evacuated and no one was injured.

The building is home to senior citizens and people with disabilities. There are 83 units on the 7 through 10th floors.

Authorities say that no residents have been displaced yet but that the one working elevator in the building is now out of service because of the fire. Repairs are underway to fix the elevator(s) but depending on the success of the elevator repairs displacements may be necessary.

Mayor Elicker was on the scene. “I was on the scene talking with residents and proud to see the speed and professionalism of the New Haven Fire Department,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m thankful that nobody was injured and we’re working to ensure any displaced residents have the shelter and services they need.”