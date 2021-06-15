35th Annual Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run across Connecticut

Over 1,500 officers will be running through towns and passing the torch with the "Flames of Hope" at each town line.

HAMDEN, Conn — Connecticut law enforcement officers will be holding the 35th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut from June 16th- June 18th.

Over 1,500 officers will be running through towns and passing the torch with the "Flames of Hope" at each town line.

This goal of the event is to raise awareness for the Special Olympics as well as supporting the organization's year-round health and support programs and promoting inclusion for people of all abilities across the state.

The officers will represent multiple municipal departments, correctional facilities, military police, federal employee, Connecticut State Police and college and university public safety officers.

Race Schedule

Links give the time runners and locations that runners will be on the course.

DAY ONE - Wednesday, June 16th

Leg 1 - Old Lyme to Ledyard:

Leg 2 - Putnam to Ledyard: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/vTOb21518iF2QfSfuzBfiUyp5rXdLPOvavUHeS8F.pdf



DAY TWO - Thursday, June 17th

Leg 3 - North Branford to Wethersfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/uq9rlnrgaPWwlf4Wihe9nYX3HW0VImHbFHFaFDlm.pdf

Leg 4 - Windham to Bloomfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/h4fPsUAAZ1KIb7oPDqInn5VYw1iLYfgOicgGpAj8.pdf

Leg 4a - Enfield to Glastonbury: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/S3Cwy34meNap80A5ku4wjKHNpbMDjcJmd4t0e5XA.pdf

Leg 5 - Plymouth to West Hartford: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/Ze9tJbrhru5Yr76N1QbRh7lxYINjUWLyYtG7IFsm.pdf

Leg 6 - Naugatuck to West Hartford: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/fpIxOWnUYIvVV5JDW5HCgpenfMijVdohnfg56BB9.pdf

Leg 7 - Hamden to Newington: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/nAVgYcjGAqhY4vs5WlGf3ESejclw0Hs7QFTuAlsT.pdf



DAY THREE - Friday, June 18th

Leg 8 - Clinton to Fairfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/NKRHlsyU5BGrMRkUPagO72CiZ7Wvn5MQjWZDhwOR.pdf

Leg 9 - New Milford to Bethany: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/gIgFPOad2yVYyIwLV4M2ZekU6k26Gkj9sAxKE1lC.pdf

Leg 9a - Ridgefield and Wilton: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/C8NEYYPWnqkPo0O3AzGMZUU5KPpxS5W1uWF3kXIP.pdf

Leg 9b - New Haven to Monroe: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/AOsaj6HbLGfK2CELCD66YOTCKJmQAmo45nk7A9R9.pdf

Leg 10 - Greenwich to Fairfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/BsTYPWQl39NU4nhdUDz3fnwaEbG3ps5PgHmjtYY5.pdf

FINAL LEG - at Fairfield University





HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.