35th Annual Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run across Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn — Connecticut law enforcement officers will be holding the 35th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut from June 16th- June 18th.
Over 1,500 officers will be running through towns and passing the torch with the "Flames of Hope" at each town line.
This goal of the event is to raise awareness for the Special Olympics as well as supporting the organization's year-round health and support programs and promoting inclusion for people of all abilities across the state.
The officers will represent multiple municipal departments, correctional facilities, military police, federal employee, Connecticut State Police and college and university public safety officers.
Race Schedule
Links give the time runners and locations that runners will be on the course.
DAY ONE - Wednesday, June 16th
Leg 1 - Old Lyme to Ledyard:
Leg 2 - Putnam to Ledyard: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/vTOb21518iF2QfSfuzBfiUyp5rXdLPOvavUHeS8F.pdf
DAY TWO - Thursday, June 17th
Leg 3 - North Branford to Wethersfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/uq9rlnrgaPWwlf4Wihe9nYX3HW0VImHbFHFaFDlm.pdf
Leg 4 - Windham to Bloomfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/h4fPsUAAZ1KIb7oPDqInn5VYw1iLYfgOicgGpAj8.pdf
Leg 4a - Enfield to Glastonbury: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/S3Cwy34meNap80A5ku4wjKHNpbMDjcJmd4t0e5XA.pdf
Leg 5 - Plymouth to West Hartford: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/Ze9tJbrhru5Yr76N1QbRh7lxYINjUWLyYtG7IFsm.pdf
Leg 6 - Naugatuck to West Hartford: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/fpIxOWnUYIvVV5JDW5HCgpenfMijVdohnfg56BB9.pdf
Leg 7 - Hamden to Newington: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/nAVgYcjGAqhY4vs5WlGf3ESejclw0Hs7QFTuAlsT.pdf
DAY THREE - Friday, June 18th
Leg 8 - Clinton to Fairfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/NKRHlsyU5BGrMRkUPagO72CiZ7Wvn5MQjWZDhwOR.pdf
Leg 9 - New Milford to Bethany: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/gIgFPOad2yVYyIwLV4M2ZekU6k26Gkj9sAxKE1lC.pdf
Leg 9a - Ridgefield and Wilton: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/C8NEYYPWnqkPo0O3AzGMZUU5KPpxS5W1uWF3kXIP.pdf
Leg 9b - New Haven to Monroe: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/AOsaj6HbLGfK2CELCD66YOTCKJmQAmo45nk7A9R9.pdf
Leg 10 - Greenwich to Fairfield: https://files.vifcare.com/documents/BsTYPWQl39NU4nhdUDz3fnwaEbG3ps5PgHmjtYY5.pdf
FINAL LEG - at Fairfield University
