8 Bridgeport firefighters awarded Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent EMS Values awards

Eight firefighters from the Bridgeport Fire Department were awarded the Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent's EMS Values Recognition award.

The award is given to emergency services providers that show core values like integrity, compassion, and empathy.

“Firefighters are trained and ready to step in and help at a moment’s notice. From administering vaccines, responding to medical emergencies, to fighting raging building fires -- they are here for us. Both crews of heroes acted quickly and professionally, saving lives,” stated Chief Thode. “As we mourn the loss of our brother Firefighter in New Haven, we are constantly reminded of the selfless dedication that Firefighters everywhere, and especially here in Bridgeport, demonstrate every day. I am immensely proud of all of them."

The firefighters awarded were part of two separate incidents that happened in Bridgeport last year.

In September of 2020, BFD Ladder 6 responded to a medical call and found a man bleeding heavily from his upper left arm. According to firefighters, the injury was affecting major blood vessels in his arm. Firefighters performed medical interventions and were able to save the man's arm and life.

In June of 2020, BFD Ladder 11 responded to a traumatic injury. Firefighters found a 4-year-old child lying outside of a laundromat. It was discovered the child's head got stuck in the power window of a car, which cut of the circulation in his neck. A bystander broke the window and removed him from the car. Firefighters began chest compressions and administered oxygen until the child began to breathe about a minute later.

Below is the firefighters who received the award:

Firefighter Richard Rivera - Ladder 11 D

Firefighter Walter Medina – Ladder 11 D

Firefighter Jonathan Colon – Ladder 11 D

Firefighter Patrick Burlison – Ladder 6 B

Firefighter Luis Rodriguez – Ladder 6 B

Firefighter Herbie Meghie – Ladder 6 B (not pictured)

Lieutenant Timothy Shepard – Ladder 11 D

Lieutenant Damaso Morales – Ladder 6 B

