2 firefighters, 1 person pulled from New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials are investigating a fire that erupted at a home on Valley Street in New Haven overnight.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 1 a.m. The fire is now under control.

One victim was reportedly trapped in the home when firefighters arrived but they were 'removed'. At this time it's unknown if they were injured.

As crews battled the blaze, two firefighters also had to be removed from the home on a 'mayday' call. Two additional ambulances were requested to the scene. The extent of any potential injuries is not known at this time.

The New Haven Police Department is also on scene. They tweeted that Valley Street is closed between Strong Street and Emerson Street, which is closed at Whalley Avenue.

This is a developing story.

