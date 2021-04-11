Access Health CT announces in-person enrollment fairs

The open enrollment period this year will be a month longer than other years.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the open enrollment period for Access Health CT now open, enrollment fairs in three cities have now been scheduled to help people navigate the process.

All in-person enrollment fairs will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following locations in Fairfield, Hartford and Waterbury.

Fairfield: Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fairfield University, located at 42 Bellarmine Road

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fairfield University, located at 42 Bellarmine Road Hartford: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Parker Memorial, located at 2621 Main Street

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Parker Memorial, located at 2621 Main Street Waterbury: Saturday, Nov. 20 at New Opportunities, located at 232 North Elm Street

Locations have limited walk-in availability.

The 2022 open enrollment period began November 1 and residents can enroll or renew their health insurance plan until January 15, 2022.

Access Health CT said this year the open enrollment period is longer by one month in comparison with other years.

Enrollees who would want their health coverage to change by January 1 must enroll by December 15.

Any enrollment after December 15 will kick in beginning February 1, 2022.

In addition to the enrollment fairs, residents can receive online help by going to the website or can find a certified broker or enrollment specialist here.

There are also enrollment locations residents can head to for additional help:

Raymond Library , located at 840 Main Street in East Hartford; Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

, located at 840 Main Street in East Hartford; Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ferguson Library , located at 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford; Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, located at 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford; Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Institute for Communities (CIFC) , located at 120 Main Street in Danbury; Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, located at 120 Main Street in Danbury; Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Project Access New Haven, located at 63 York Street in New Haven.

Community Renewal Team, located at 330 Market Street in Hartford.

Learn more about Access Health CT and how you can enroll on their website.

