AG warns about jury duty scam

The Connecticut Judicial Branch will never call you about jury duty or missing jury duty, and it will never ask for payment.

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorney General William Tong, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull and the Connecticut Judicial Branch issued an alert urging consumers to be wary of scam callers posing as Connecticut judicial marshals demanding immediate payment of fines for missing jury duty to avoid arrest. The Office of the Attorney General said if you receive such a call it is a scam.



In addition, the office said Connecticut judicial marshals are not authorized to enforce the statute relating to individuals who miss jury duty. They may not contact individuals by telephone regarding jury duty. Penalties surrounding failure to appear for jury duty are civil, not criminal violations.