Army chooses new aircraft to replace Sikorsky-owned helicopters

STRATFORD, Conn. — The United States Army has chosen the Trexton-owned company Bell to build a new aircraft that will replace the Sikorsky-produced UH-60 Black Hawk.

The Black Hawk has been flying soldiers since the 1970s.

The Army has chosen Bell's aircraft over the DEFIANT X® developed by Boeing and Lockheed-Martin's Sikorsky, based in Stratford.

"We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the U.S. Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future. We will evaluate our next steps after reviewing feedback from the Army," Team DEFIANT said in a statement.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement in response to the announcement made by the U.S. Army.

"This news is disappointing, but it’s important to remember you can’t fly without Connecticut. Sikorsky is a legacy Connecticut company with one of the best-trained workforces in the world, and while leadership takes the time to review their bid to understand more about the Army’s decision, we stand behind them and their employees," Lamont said in a statement. "The state will continue to work closely with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to secure future opportunities for the people of Connecticut to make the most advanced aircraft in the skies."

