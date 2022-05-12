Hartford firefighters rescue two people from burning home

Crews use ladders to save a man and woman trapped on the top floor

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a busy Monday afternoon for firefighters in Hartford who used two 35-foot ladders to save people trapped in a burning two-family home on Vine Street in the city’s North End.

“Upon arrival, we had heavy fire from the second and rear floor porches,” said Fire Chief Rodney Barco.

Before crews could even attack the fire, they had to ensure everyone was out safely.

“The complexity of the apartment. We had to open the roof in order to ventilate and search for hidden fire in the wall,” Barco said.

After crews removed a man and woman from the top floor, medics took the woman to the hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

“It’s crazy for me to see that because the mom passed years ago, so it’s the father and the two sons. It’s crazy,” said neighbor John Williams.

Firefighters were called to the fire at noon. As investigators work to determine the cause, the American Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced.

“I know they’re going through it. It’s a difficult situation right now,” Williams said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.