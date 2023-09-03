Stonington man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

Gary Piver, a longtime custodian at Stonington High School and avid bicyclist, was killed on March 6 while he was riding his bicycle.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist on Route 1 in Stonington in March, police said.

Jonathan Olsen, 41, of Stonington, turned himself in to police on Monday following a months-long investigation into the hit-and-run death of Gary Piver, officials announced.

Piver, a longtime custodian at Stonington High School and avid bicyclist, was killed on March 6 while he was riding his bicycle around 10:44 p.m. in the area of 210 South Broad Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington.

At the time, police said Piver was traveling west on South Bend Street when the vehicle struck him. He was taken to Westerly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle drove away.

Evidence showed that the vehicle involved was a Toyota 4Runner, which was seized by police several days after the crash.

Police collected security camera footage from more than 20 different cameras in Stonington and Westerly.

Last month, an arrest warrant was issued for Olsen’s arrest. He turned himself in on Monday.

Olsen was charged with evading responsibility in a crash that caused serious injury. His bond was set at $100,000. He is set to appear in court later this month.

