Bloomfield man hacked Wood-n-Tap gift card system, redeemed $20,000: Police

Calvin Ortique allegedly hacked the system that managed loyalty and gift card numbers and redeemed cards worth more than $200,000 in value.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A Bloomfield man was arrested after allegedly obtaining thousands of dollars in unauthorized Wood-n-Tap gift cards and spending $20,000, according to police.

Calvin Ortique, 34, was charged with computer crimes in the first degree, forgery in the first degree, identity theft in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, and conspiracy to larceny in the first degree.

Police said Ortique had allegedly hacked into a point-of-sale system that managed loyalty and gift card numbers and redeemed more than $20,000 in value at the Newington Wood-n-Tap and several other Wood-n-Tap locations beginning in 2020.

Police said Ortique and other co-conspirators allegedly presented some of the stolen card numbers on fraudulently created e-gift card images.

The loss prevention department at the Hartford Restaurant Group began investigating after restaurant guests discovered that their gift cards, primarily purchased in the fall and winter of 2020, and loyalty card money had no value when they tried to redeem them.

The affected loyalty cards had balances ranging from $30 up to $700.

“Our first priority is our guests and we felt we owed it to them to find out how this happened, who was impacted by the theft, and—most importantly—how to make things right for our guests,” said Phil Barnett co-CEO and co-founder of Hartford Restaurant Group. “We understand that guests were disappointed and inconvenienced when they went to use their legitimate cards that had been unknowingly compromised,” he continued. “While we were investigating, we replaced funds on hundreds of cards as they were brought to our attention. Once we had the answers, including gift card numbers that were illegally obtained, we went to great lengths to contact guests and reload their cards.”

The restaurant told FOX61 that Ortique had accessed more than $200,000 in funds within the system and spent $20,000 before he was caught.

Newington Police Department continues to investigate and is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Newington Police at 860-666-8445.

Guests of the Wood-n-Tap can check their gift card balances at woodntap.com, and those who believe they have been affected can contact Loss Prevention at Wood-n-Tap at lossprevention@wntus.com .

