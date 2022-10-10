Blumenthal backs Windham Hospital staff fighting for better pay, better health insurance

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said hospitals should put patients over profits.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Unionized employees at Windham Hospital are continuing their fight for a new contract, now with some help from Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

"It seems like a standstill at this point for our unit," said Heather Howlett, a clinical assistant and the representative of the union for non-nurse employees.

It's been close to 10 months since unionized employees had a contract. Nurses took their fight to the picket line and now Blumenthal is answering their call for help.

"Hospitals should be putting patients above profits," said Blumenthal.

Outside the AFT Union office in Rocky Hill on Monday, Blumenthal backed the nurses and hospital staff who are still fighting for better pay and better health insurance.

"Everyone is frustrated, everyone’s exhausted, tired of working extra hours, working being short-staffed," said Howlett.

The hospital has already removed mandatory overtime language from a new proposed contract, something the nurses were striking for. The hospital said they have also included better pay and better insurance.

Windham hospital said in part, “that is exactly what Windham Hospital has been offering since June. The union appears unwilling to take 'yes' for an answer."

"They've moved but not enough for us. We’ll still be paying more than the non-union people for the same exact policy," said Howlett.

Hospital employees are still waiting for a counteroffer from Windham Hospital. The nurses got one last week, but they say insurance is still unaffordable and they'd like to come back to the table.

"We’re seeing a shift from patient to profit healthcare and that’s something we’d like to reverse back," said Andrea Riley, a nurse and President of the Nurse's Local 5041 union.

The unionized workers are hopeful for an agreement in the near future and if not, they said another strike is not off the table.

