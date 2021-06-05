Body found in East Hampton lake

Police are not releasing victim's name

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — A body was recovered from an East Hampton Lake Friday.

Police were called at 6:17 am on Friday by a resident who spotted a body in Lake Pocotopaug.

Emergency crews recovered the body of a woman just west of the intersection of Route 66 and Marlborough Road.

Crews from the East Hampton Fire Department and East Hampton ambulance were able to recover the body and it was sent to the medical examiners office.

The name of the woman was not being released a this time, said officials.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.