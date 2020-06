Officials say the explosion involved juveniles and happened inside an old train car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police and fire are investigating an explosion near Barnum School.

Officials say the explosion possibly involved two juveniles. Exact ages were not given.

The explosion seemed to have occurred in an old train car.

Police said one juvenile was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with severe burns. The police and fire departments are on scene as well as AMR and the MTA.

This is a developing story.