Bridgeport veterinarian again charged with animal cruelty

"That was my baby," said Eric Jones of New Haven about his dog, Lyrics, who died at the Black Rock Animal Hospital in September. "He was one of a kind."

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A veterinarian is facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in a year and a half and many of his former customers patients said there are many other instances that were never brought to the attention of the police.

"That was my baby," said Eric Jones of New Haven about his dog, Lyrics, who died at the Black Rock Animal Hospital in September. "He was one of a kind."

His 10-week-old puppy died after having his ears cropped.

"My pup's tongue was burnt to a crisp," Jones said Friday. "No! It’s unacceptable."

An investigation determined the dog died of overheating due to the Dr. Amr Wasfi, the owner of Black Rock, leaving the dog on a heating pad for an extended period. His belly was burnt too.

"They think it’s only a pet, Jones said. "You can get another one. No! That’s part of the family. That’s my son!"

Bridgeport Police arrested Wasfi Thursday, charging him with Cruelty to Animals for the second time in a year and a half. The Desmond's Army animal advocacy group weighed in.

"We would like the license suspended during court proceedings permanently revoked," said Robin Zilla-Cannamela, President of Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates.

The State Department of Public Health, which oversees licensing for veterinarians, had no comment other than to say DPH typically investigates cases of this nature.

Dr. Wasfi, whose office was reopened this morning, declined FOX61's interview request.

"How many animals got to die," queried Jose Valentin, another former customer.

Nearly two years ago, his dog, Monster, was brought to Black Rock with a limp and was told the dog needed surgery because of a fracture. So, he forked over nearly $4,000. But there was no fracture.

"So, he cut my dog open, 34 stitches," Valentin said, angrily. "And my dog never had a broken bone or nothing. He showed me a fake x-ray from another dog!"