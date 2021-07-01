Canine Companion puppies flown to CT by volunteer private pilots

Because of the pandemic, flights had been limited, but pilots from CT and MA stepped up to the plate

The pandemic has limited air travel for many over the last several months, but it didn't stop these future assistance dog puppies!

With the help of private pilots from Connecticut and Massachusetts, several 9-week-old puppies landed at Bradley Airport yesterday, ready to begin their journey. Their names are Cam, Clinton, Colton, Cubby, Wontan, Berry, Dancer, Dublin, and Duncan.

Canine Companions (CC) relies on private funding to provide assistance dogs and support for free. They breed Golden Retrievers and Labradors and set them up with a volunteer dog raiser until they are ready to being obedience training. From there, they go on to help those in need!

“We are so grateful to Josh and to all the pilots, staff and volunteers who are helping our puppies get to their volunteer puppy raisers during this unprecedented time,” says Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni. “At times like these, it is wonderful to see the goodness and kindness in people who want to help however they can,” Mazzoni adds.

Canin Companions says that disability doesn't stop in the time of crisis and that they still have over 400 people waiting to be placed with a dog.