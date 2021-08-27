Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford to reopen on weekends

HARTFORD, Conn — Beginning on Saturday, the carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford will be open on weekends through October.
According to the Bushnell Park Foundation, the carousel has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Hartford was not able to come to an agreement with the previous operator.
Officials say the foundation is working with the city on reopening and "hopes to continue partnering with the city for the long-term."
The carousel will operate on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The rides are $2 a person.
Foundation officials say everyone is welcome. COVID-19 mask and social distancing guidelines implemented by the city of Hartford will be followed at the carousel.
