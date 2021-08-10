Meriden family reunited with dog that was stolen from their yard

On 8-4-21, Cookie the Yorkie was reported stolen from a yard in Meriden. The members of the Meriden Police Department understand that dogs are more than just pets and are part of our families. On 8-7-21, a member of Cookie’s family located an ad on a mobile market website listing a Yorkie for sale. The family was adamant that this Yorkie was Cookie. The Meriden Police Department utilized a host of investigative resources and also believed that this Yorkie was Cookie. A collaborative operation was conducted with the Meriden Patrol Division and Detective Division. The New Britain Police Department was made aware of this operation and offered support as well. An undercover police officer was utilized to pose as a buyer in an effort to secure Cookie and return him to his family. This officer made contact with the individuals trying to sell the Yorkie and was able to positively identify the Yorkie as Cookie. The criminal investigation into the theft of Cookie will continue but Cookie was recovered and returned to his family. The Meriden Police Department is happy that Cookie has been reunited with his family before he was sold to another unsuspecting buyer.