Meriden family reunited with dog that was stolen from their yard

Three days after Cookie was taken, the family located an ad listing him for sale. An undercover police officer posed as a buyer in an effort to secure the pup.
MERIDEN, Conn. — A local family is thanking Meriden Police after officers helped them recover their dog named Cookie.
Officials took to Facebook with news that the Yorkie was reported stolen from the family's yard on August 4.
Three days later, the family located an ad listing Cookie for sale. When police launched an investigation, they determined the dog was, in fact Cookie.
"The members of the Meriden Police Department understand that dogs are more than just pets and are part of our families," officials wrote.
Cookie was returned to his family after an undercover officer posed as a buyer.
According to officials, the criminal investigation into the theft of Cookie is ongoing.
On 8-4-21, Cookie the Yorkie was reported stolen from a yard in Meriden. The members of the Meriden Police Department understand that dogs are more than just pets and are part of our families. On 8-7-21, a member of Cookie’s family located an ad on a mobile market website listing a Yorkie for sale. The family was adamant that this Yorkie was Cookie.
The Meriden Police Department utilized a host of investigative resources and also believed that this Yorkie was Cookie. A collaborative operation was conducted with the Meriden Patrol Division and Detective Division. The New Britain Police Department was made aware of this operation and offered support as well.
An undercover police officer was utilized to pose as a buyer in an effort to secure Cookie and return him to his family. This officer made contact with the individuals trying to sell the Yorkie and was able to positively identify the Yorkie as Cookie. The criminal investigation into the theft of Cookie will continue but Cookie was recovered and returned to his family. The Meriden Police Department is happy that Cookie has been reunited with his family before he was sold to another unsuspecting buyer.Posted by Meriden Police Department on Monday, August 9, 2021
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.