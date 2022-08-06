Caught on camera | 2 rescued from capsized boat in Long Island Sound

FaceTime was used to pinpoint the location, and the rescue was caught on police body camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LYME, Conn. — Two people were rescued after their boat capsized in Long Island Sound on Tuesday afternoon, East Lyme police said. FaceTime was used to pinpoint the location, and the rescue was caught on police body camera.

Units from East Lyme and surrounding agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a 911 call regarding a "boat taking on water."

The boat capsized while the two people were on the phone with 911 dispatchers, sending them into the water. The two were able to climb on top of the capsized boat.

When the call came in, it was thought the pair was located off Millstone Point in Niantic Bay. Dispatchers used FaceTime with the individuals to get a better idea of their surroundings, as the two people had difficulty reporting their location, police said.

FaceTime helped responders on the water pinpoint the capsized boat, according to police.

The capsized boat was found a quarter-mile from the New York border in Long Island Sound off Black Point, police said.

An East Lyme Marine Unit reached the capsized boat, where the two people were standing. The two people grabbed onto the rescue boat's railing and crews helped pull them onto the deck, police body cam shows.

The rescue boat took the two to Mago Point in Waterford, where Waterford EMTs evaluated them.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.