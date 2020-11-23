Coast Guard searching for 4 people after Maine-based fishing vessel sinks off coast of Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after their Portland-based fishing vessel sank early Monday morning.
The search is underway about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, MA. The 82-foot boat that sank was called the Emmy Rose.
The Coast Guard was alerted to a problem by an emergency radio beacon that goes off when wet. That beacon was triggered around 1 a.m.
Upon arrival to the boat's last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.
Searching are crews from:
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft
- Coast Guard Station Provincetown 47-foot Motor Life Boat
- Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo, a 110-foot Patrol Boat, homeported in Gloucester, Massachusetts
As of 9 a.m., NEWS CENTER Maine's Ryan Breton said the temperatures in the waters off Provincetown are in the low 50s. According to the Coast Guard, the weather on scene is 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas.
