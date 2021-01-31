Community Karen: Litchfield County Axe House

If you have axe throwing talent, they will even teach you varying throwing techniques.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Everyone should stand clear, Karen is throwing axes for the third installment of her New Year, New You series.

Looking for something new to do this winter-well axe throwing might just be it. The Litchfield County Axe House in Thomaston is open and offers coaching for each lane to teach guests how to throw, how to keep score, and safely retrieve your axe afterward.

And if you have axe throwing talent, they will even teach you varying throwing techniques. The axe house also hosts the only sanctioned league in the state and welcomes players of all levels.